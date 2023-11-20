VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

EGY stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $480.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

