VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
VAALCO Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
EGY stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $480.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.37.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
