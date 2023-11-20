Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Acquires 45,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises 1.3% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 1,718,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,462,000 after buying an additional 1,531,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $25.91. 178,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.