Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $35,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

