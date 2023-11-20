Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Libra Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Libra Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after buying an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,446,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,894,000 after buying an additional 2,307,329 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

