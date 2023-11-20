Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.29. 231,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $297.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

