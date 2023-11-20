Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Wavelength Capital Management LLC

Wavelength Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. 630,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,157. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

