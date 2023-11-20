Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after buying an additional 4,272,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after buying an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $421,000.

BND stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.57. 1,476,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,776. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

