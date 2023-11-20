Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.75. 3,436,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,836. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

