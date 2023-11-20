Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Libra Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Libra Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 20.8% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 608,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,997,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 278,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,351,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $223.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

