Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Monashee Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 39.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $165,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.16. 1,126,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.33. The stock has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

