Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV opened at $140.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

