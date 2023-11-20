Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 6th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 7.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $60,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $178.52. The stock had a trading volume of 236,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

