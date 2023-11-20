Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $45.66 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Velas has a market cap of $45.66 million and $1.17 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00059183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004732 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,524,710,789 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

