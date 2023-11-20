Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.63 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,648.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00186426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.30 or 0.00606390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00434846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00128054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

