Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,208 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of Vertex Energy worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 1,380,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

