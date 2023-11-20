VirTra’s (VTSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get VirTra alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTSI

VirTra Trading Up 9.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTSI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,494. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.