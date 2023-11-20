Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE V traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $247.79. 1,705,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,814. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $250.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

