Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTS. Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

VTS opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Vitesse Energy news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,972.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $581,100 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,523,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $21,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $14,708,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $10,856,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.