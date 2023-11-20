VVS Finance (VVS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.55 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $141.81 million and $1.55 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 84,903,794,390,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,328,229,617,636 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

