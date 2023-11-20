Wavelength Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EMB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,153. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

