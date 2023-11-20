Wavelength Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $197,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. 48,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,462. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

