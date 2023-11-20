Wavelength Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.35. 1,566,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,224. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

