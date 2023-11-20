Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $32.76. 242,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,116. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

