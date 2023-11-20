Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qorvo (QRVO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO):

11/3/2023 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $107.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2023 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2023 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.

10/5/2023 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.4 %

QRVO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,237. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

