Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,339,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

