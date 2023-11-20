WildBrain (TSE:WILD) PT Lowered to C$2.60

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.55.

TSE WILD opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.16. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

