William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 176,894 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,837,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,894 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.32% of National Vision worth $214,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EYE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 14.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,244,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $6,808,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. 322,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EYE

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.