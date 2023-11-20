William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.73% of New Fortress Energy worth $149,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,065 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,734,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,412,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.87. 716,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,636. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

