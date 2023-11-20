William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 54,316 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,992,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,316 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Casella Waste Systems worth $270,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 118,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,738. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

