William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,788,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563,688 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $414,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 51.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.04. 113,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,950. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.