William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $145.16 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,275,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260,613 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $145,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,529 shares of company stock worth $70,677,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WMS traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 160,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,299. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

