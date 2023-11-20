William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $191.93 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,156,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338,863 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $191,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 766.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $101,893,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 562,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

