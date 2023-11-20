William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $237.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $237,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,171,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ferrari by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,154,000 after buying an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock traded up $5.12 on Monday, reaching $364.46. The company had a trading volume of 162,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.01 and a 200-day moving average of $308.62. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $209.88 and a 12 month high of $364.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.69.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

