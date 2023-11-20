William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290,640 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.98% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $159,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,367,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after buying an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,446.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,230. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 124,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

