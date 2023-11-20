William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,684 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Lam Research worth $143,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,667,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $15.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $715.85. 395,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $633.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $5,057,582. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

