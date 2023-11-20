William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 945,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $133,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.45. 132,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,881. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

