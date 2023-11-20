William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 132,634 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,634 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $204,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.78. 3,821,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average of $234.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

