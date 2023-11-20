William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,214 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,527,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,214 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $230,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $229,585,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $115,328,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $98,341,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.02. 729,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.