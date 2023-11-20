William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 47,515 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of NIKE worth $201,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 846,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,068,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in NIKE by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $105.63. 2,711,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

