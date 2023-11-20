William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,931 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Dynatrace worth $196,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 869,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.