William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.00% of Fox Factory worth $137,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,581,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,361,000 after purchasing an additional 865,399 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $34,350,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 483.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after buying an additional 219,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 103,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,350. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.21.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXF

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.