William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,781,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $284,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 48,815 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 788,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,064,000 after acquiring an additional 269,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Chart Industries stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.85. The stock had a trading volume of 201,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $184.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.40.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

