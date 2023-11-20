William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $180,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.01 on Monday, hitting $565.17. The company had a trading volume of 383,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $567.03. The stock has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

