William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,786 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,605,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $170,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $68.03. 396,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

