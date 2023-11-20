William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 708,935 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708,935 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.99% of Guidewire Software worth $185,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

GWRE traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 123,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

