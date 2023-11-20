William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662,925 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Brink’s worth $246,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brink’s by 69.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

