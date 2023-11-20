Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WDS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woodside Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,580,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 10,196.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 1,269,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after buying an additional 713,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,157,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 569,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

