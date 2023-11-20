WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.65 million and approximately $8.61 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00017313 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02226475 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.