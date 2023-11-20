Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WYNN. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

