X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 662,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 286,812 shares.The stock last traded at $42.12 and had previously closed at $41.94.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,881,000.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

